SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing Warren County Man

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Warren County man.

Charles Ayers was last seen at his Lopatcong home on Dec. 26, township police said.

Ayers was wearing a red Rutgers sweatshirt, black or gray sweatpants and a black or gray beanie when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Ayers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lopatcong Twp. Police Department at 908-859-2211 or Detective Robert Stefano at 908-878-2096.

