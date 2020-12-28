Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing Warren County Man

Valerie Musson
Charles Ayers was last seen at his Lopatcong home on Dec. 26, township police said.
Charles Ayers was last seen at his Lopatcong home on Dec. 26, township police said. Photo Credit: Lopatcong Township Police via Facebook

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Warren County man.

Ayers was wearing a red Rutgers sweatshirt, black or gray sweatpants and a black or gray beanie when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Ayers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lopatcong Twp. Police Department at 908-859-2211 or Detective Robert Stefano at 908-878-2096.

