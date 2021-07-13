Contact Us
SEEN HIM? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County Registered Sex Offender

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael E. Gray, 51, a registered sex offender who failed to notify law enforcement after a change of address and has since been unaccounted for, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and CrimeStoppers are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a registered sex offender.

Gray’s last known address was in Hampton, authorities said.

Gray, aka “Skippy” and/or “City Boy,” is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, authorities said.

He also has tattoos on the right side of his neck, eye and arm and may be wearing glasses and/or earrings, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Thomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Join Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129, call the local police Department or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

