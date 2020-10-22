SEE ANYTHING? 5 Vehicles Burglarized, 3 Stolen In Tewksbury Township

Police in Tewksbury Township are looking for clues after five vehicles were burglarized overnight and three reported stolen last weekend.

Five cars had been reported burglarized overnight as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday — including one that had been accessed by using a garage door opener in another car, township police said.

The burglaries were reported in the area of Pruner Farm, Apple Lane and Coddington Lane.

Three vehicle thefts were reported Monday in the same area, police said.

“We can not stress this enough: YOU MUST LOCK YOUR CARS AND REMOVE YOUR KEYS/FOBS EACH AND EVERY NIGHT!” the department said on Facebook.

Anyone with surveillance footage in the targeted areas is asked to contact the department in addition to remaining vigilant for suspicious activity.

