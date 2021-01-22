Report: Nissan Driver Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Warren County Crash

A Nissan Rogue driver was airlifted with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Warren County Thursday night, reports say.

The crash occurred around the 200 block of Anderson Road in Franklin Township around 9:40 p.m., according to an on-scene report from LehighValleyLive.

The driver hit a tree and went through several other yards, the report says.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was seriously injured, prompting a transport via NorthStar helicopter to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, the report says.

The crash remained under investigation Friday, the outlet said.

