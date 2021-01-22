Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Report: Nissan Driver Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Warren County Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP)
NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter (NJSP) Photo Credit: NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter

A Nissan Rogue driver was airlifted with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Warren County Thursday night, reports say.

The crash occurred around the 200 block of Anderson Road in Franklin Township around 9:40 p.m., according to an on-scene report from LehighValleyLive.

The driver hit a tree and went through several other yards, the report says.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was seriously injured, prompting a transport via NorthStar helicopter to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, the report says.

The crash remained under investigation Friday, the outlet said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.