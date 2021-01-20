Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
RECOGNIZE THEM? Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Warren County Men In Gas Station Incident

Valerie Musson
KNOW THEM? Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men involved in an unspecified incident at a local gas station. Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men involved in an unspecified incident at a local gas station.

The men pictured above were found to be involved in an incident at the Enrite Gas Station (274 W. Washington Ave.) around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Township Police said.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact the department at 908-689-1111.

Authorities did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional information.

