RECOGNIZE HIM? Man Imitating Police Officer Stops Boy Walking In Warren County, Authorities Say

State and local police are seeking the individual they say was pretending to be a police officer when he stopped a boy who was walking near a Warren County strip mall Friday.

The juvenile -- whose age was not released -- was walking in the strip mall at Washington Square Circle and Route 57 around 1:15 p.m., in Washington, when he was stopped by a man in a police-like uniform, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

The man was wearing regular shoes and driving a black and white vehicle with the word "police" written on the passenger door, Pfeiffer said. The man did not have a gun or any equipment typically carried by law enforcement, the prosecutor said.

Record checks with various state, county and local law enforcement agencies indicated there was no police activity in the area during the time of the incident, Pfeiffer said.

Warren Plaza, Route 57, Washington Google Maps

The New Jersey State Police Forensic Photography & Composite Artist Unit created the above sketch of the individual believed to be involved in the incident, assisting the Washington Township Police Department and Warren County Prosecutor's Office in the investigation.

"As law enforcement professionals, we understand contact with police under any circumstance may cause individuals to be nervous or upset," Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer encouraged the public to ask officers for their identity, and ask which department they are employed by if the officer does not disclose the information upon initial contact. If the officer refuses, Pfeiffer urges the public to call 9-1-1 and report the incident so authorities can verify if someone if impersonating a police officer.

Anyone who may have witnessed police activity in the Route 57 strip mall where Dollar Tree and Child Protection Services of Warren is located around 1:15 p.m. Friday, recognizes the individual above or has seen a vehicle matching the description is urged to call Washington Township police at 908-689-1630 or the Warren County Prosecutor's Office at 908-475-6060.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.