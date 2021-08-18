Prosecutor: Warren County Man, 50, Waves Knife, Threatens To Kill Victim At Senior Living Home

A 50-year-old Warren County man wielded a knife and threatened to kill another man during an argument at a senior living home, authorities said.

Kevin Studley, of Petersburg Road in Hackettstown, is accused of threatening to kill a man while waving a knife at the Liberty House apartments on August 2, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Wednesday release.

Studley also texted a mutual friend threatening to kill the victim after learning that the two were having dinner together, Pfeiffer said.

Studley was arrested August 16 and charged with terroristic threats/threat to kill and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Independence Township Police also assisted.

