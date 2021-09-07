Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

AMBER ALERT: Boy, 2, Mom Abducted By Convicted Abuser, State Police Say
Prosecutor: Phillipsburg Man Nabbed For Possession, Distribution Of Heroin

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A Phillipsburg man was charged Friday with possession and intent to distribute heroin, authorities said.

Shadon McDowell, of Mercer Road, is accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant on two separate occasions, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

McDowell was charged following the execution of a search warrant with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and second-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin within 500 feet of a park, Pfeiffer said.

McDowell’s arrest is the result of a month-long investigation into the distribution of the drug in Phillipsburg, authorities said.

McDowell’s second-degree charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, authorities said. Each third-degree charge is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

McDowell was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

New Jersey State Police, Phillipsburg Police, Hackettstown Police and Pohatcong Police also assisted with the investigation.

