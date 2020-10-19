Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Phillipsburg Man, 39, Accused Of Selling Cocaine, Meth, MDMA Pills, Marijuana

Valerie Musson
200 block of Chambers Street in Phillipsburg
200 block of Chambers Street in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Phillipsburg man accused of selling a slew of drugs was arrested following a month-long investigation, authorities said.

Brian Slack Jr., 39, was arrested Oct. 16 after a search of his Chambers Street apartment on turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Slack was charged with three counts of possession of CDS and other drug offenses, Pfeiffer said.

The arrest is the result of a month-long investigation by the Phillipsburg Police Department, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Unit, the Hackettstown Police Department and other agencies.

