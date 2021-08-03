Police: Woman, 49, Hospitalized After Being Struck By SUV In Warren County Crosswalk

A NYC woman was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in a marked crosswalk in Warren County Saturday afternoon, police said.

Tjasa Garib, 35, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe when she reached for her sunglasses while making a left turn onto East Stiger Street in Hackettstown around 1:10 p.m., hitting Maria Gonzalez, who was in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Gonzales, 49, was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Garib, of Independence Township, was issued a summons for careless driving.

