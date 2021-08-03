Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Cuomo Sexually Harassed 'Multiple Women,' Including State Trooper, Scathing AG Report Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Woman, 49, Hospitalized After Being Struck By SUV In Warren County Crosswalk

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

A NYC woman was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in a marked crosswalk in Warren County Saturday afternoon, police said.

Tjasa Garib, 35, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe when she reached for her sunglasses while making a left turn onto East Stiger Street in Hackettstown around 1:10 p.m., hitting Maria Gonzalez, who was in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Gonzales, 49, was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Garib, of Independence Township, was issued a summons for careless driving.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.