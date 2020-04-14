Police: Washington Man, 33, Charged With Arson After Starting Porch Fire

A 33-year-old man from Warren County set fire to a porch Monday afternoon, said authorities who charged him.
Christopher Ayala, of Washington, started a porch on fire at 56 Broad St., shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, LehighValleyLive reports .
Local firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, officials said.
Ayala was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with arson, criminal mischief and person not to possess a weapon (a knife), authorities said.
Ayala was lodged in Warren County jail pending a court appearance, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
