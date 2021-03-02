Police: Warren County Teens Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle On Route 46, Crashing In Newark

Two teen boys from a Warren County group home stole a vehicle on Route 46, fled from police, crashed in Newark and attempted to flee once again, authorities said.

The teens stole the vehicle from a residence on Route 46 in Independence Township after walking away from their nearby group home on Jan. 25, local police said.

The teens refused to stop for police, initiating a chase that ended with a crash in Newark, authorities said.

They once again tried to flee but were quickly apprehended, police said.

Both teens were charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

