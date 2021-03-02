Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: NJ: Montclair Retiree Shared Sex Chats, Child Porn Pics With Boys, Tried To Lure One
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Warren County Teens Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle On Route 46, Crashing In Newark

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Independence Township Police
Independence Township Police Photo Credit: Independence Township Police via Facebook

Two teen boys from a Warren County group home stole a vehicle on Route 46, fled from police, crashed in Newark and attempted to flee once again, authorities said.

The teens stole the vehicle from a residence on Route 46 in Independence Township after walking away from their nearby group home on Jan. 25, local police said.

The teens refused to stop for police, initiating a chase that ended with a crash in Newark, authorities said.

They once again tried to flee but were quickly apprehended, police said.

Both teens were charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.