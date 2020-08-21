Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Warren County Man Was Twice Legal Drink-Drive Limit When He Fled Crash Scene

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
100 block of Route 57 E. in Washington Borough
100 block of Route 57 E. in Washington Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man's blood alcohol level (BAC) was more than twice the legal drinking and driving limit when he left the scene of a crash, authorities charged.

Michael Pedersen, 31, left the scene of a crash in Washington Borough just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, township police said in a release.

Officers stopped Pederson on the 100 block of Route 57 E. and observed the front-end damage to his vehicle, authorities said.

His BAC was tested at .17, authorities said.

Pederson, of Washington Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to drive in marked lanes, careless driving and use of a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.

He was released with a mandatory court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.