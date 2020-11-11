Police: Underage DWI Woman Crashes At Warren County Strip Club Parking Lot

A Passaic County woman was drunk when she crashed her car in the parking lot of a Warren County adult entertainment club, authorities said.

Chelsee Ramirez, 19, was involved in a crash in the parking lot of Stage Dolls on Route 46 in Independence Township on Oct. 16, local police said.

During questioning, Ramirez, of Haledon, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with DWI and underage drinking and released to a sober adult.

