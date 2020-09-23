Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police: Teen, Trio Of NY Men Ran Up $1K Bill On Bogus Credit Card At Warren County Walmart

Valerie Musson
Walmart Supercenter (Mansfield Commons)
Walmart Supercenter (Mansfield Commons) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three men and one teen all from New York were arrested after buying nearly $1,000 worth of items from a Warren County Walmart on a bogus credit card and stealing additional merchandise, authorities said.

Janiel J. Garcia, 21, purchased $943.55 worth of merchandise at Walmart in Mansfield Township just before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, authorities said.

Garcia had three passengers in his car when police found and stopped him a short time after making the purchases.

Police then contacted the owner of the credit card confirming that it had been used fraudulently, authorities said.

A subsequent search of Garcia’s vehicle turned up marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise, police said.

Garcia was arrested and charged with credit card fraud, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His passengers, Bronx residents Ruben A. Rossi, 19, Henry Batista, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, were charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were all released pending an appearance in court.

