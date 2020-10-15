Police: Speeding Driver, 27, Leads Police Pursuit Through Warren County

A 27-year-old speeding driver lead police on a pursuit through multiple towns in Warren County, all with his headlights off in a late September chase, authorities said.

Said Abdul-Haqq, of Newark, was driving 30 mph over the speed limit in Mansfield around 10 p.m. Sept. 30, township police said.

As officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Abdul-Haqq sped up and started passing cars in an attempt to escape, authorities said.

He then turned off his headlights to remain unseen, said police, who subsequently ended the pursuit due to public risk.

Abdul-Haqq was later located at a car wash in Washington and placed under arrest. He was charged with eluding, driving while suspended, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, failure to maintain lanes, lamps required, and failure to stop on an officer’s signal.

Abdul-Haqq was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

