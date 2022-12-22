Police Raid Home Of Accused Phillipsburg Drug Dealer

An accused drug dealer is sitting in a Warren County jail cell after police said they found meth, crack, and heroin while raiding his Phillipsburg home, officials announced.

A team of local police, county detectives, and state troopers executed search warrants at a property on the 400 block of Marshall Street and on a 2022 Chevrolet, County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a statement.

In addition to the drugs, investigators claimed they recovered drug paraphernalia and a .38 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets during the search.

Thirty-nine-year-old John J. Russell is now charged with several drug trafficking felonies, weapons offenses for the gun and the hollow-point ammo, and one count of obstruction, according to the prosecutor.

The raid followed a three-week investigation by various law enforcement agencies, he added.

