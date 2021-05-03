Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: PA Pair Who Fled From Phillipsburg Traffic Stop Found With 280 Heroin Bags, $4K Cash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police found hundreds of bags of heroin and thousands in cash after tracking down a Pennsylvania pair who fled from a Phillipsburg traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop Ronald James, 35, who was driving erratically near Mercer Street and South Main Street in Phillipsburg on Wednesday, police said.

James was pulled over after a brief pursuit and quickly fled from the vehicle with his passenger, Kalib Ruta, 20, police said.

James, of Easton, and Ruta, of Bethlehem, were subsequently found in the backyard of a home on South Main Street, where a search turned up 280 suspected heroin bags and $4,246 in cash, police said.

Both were arrested and charged with possession and distribution of heroin.

They were being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.