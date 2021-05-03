Police: PA Pair Who Fled From Phillipsburg Traffic Stop Found With 280 Heroin Bags, $4K Cash

Police found hundreds of bags of heroin and thousands in cash after tracking down a Pennsylvania pair who fled from a Phillipsburg traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop Ronald James, 35, who was driving erratically near Mercer Street and South Main Street in Phillipsburg on Wednesday, police said.

James was pulled over after a brief pursuit and quickly fled from the vehicle with his passenger, Kalib Ruta, 20, police said.

James, of Easton, and Ruta, of Bethlehem, were subsequently found in the backyard of a home on South Main Street, where a search turned up 280 suspected heroin bags and $4,246 in cash, police said.

Both were arrested and charged with possession and distribution of heroin.

They were being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.