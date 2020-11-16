Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Newark Woman, 27, Nabbed For Selling Heroin In Hackettstown

Valerie Musson
A Newark woman accused of selling heroin in Hackettstown was arrested during a traffic stop last Friday, police said.

Hackettstown Police initiated a traffic stop on Route 46 and identified the passenger, Nahaisah Tretola, 27, who was found with an unspecified amount of heroin, authorities said.

Tretola was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of heroin and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, police said.

She was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

The arrest is the result of a two-week investigation into the distribution of heroin in Hackettstown, police said.

The Warren County Narcotics Task Force, the Warren County Tactical Response Team, the Washington Township (Warren County) Police and New Jersey State Police also assisted with the arrest.

