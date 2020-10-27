Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police: DWI Warren County Man, 25, Crashes Into Parked Pickup Truck

Valerie Musson
Arthur Terrace in Hackettstown
Arthur Terrace in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man was drunk when he crashed into a pickup truck parked on the side of the road early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Samuel Roff, 25, was driving a 2009 Kia on Arthur Terrace in Hackettstown and crashed into a 2010 Dodge Ram parked on the side of the the road just after 4:20 a.m., police said.

Roff, of Mansfield Township, was uninjured in the crash, and a follow-up investigation determined that he was intoxicated, authorities said.

Roff was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to exhibit insurance card. He was released pending an appearance in court. 

