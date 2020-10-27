Police: DWI Warren County Man, 25, Crashes Into Parked Pickup Truck

A Warren County man was drunk when he crashed into a pickup truck parked on the side of the road early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Samuel Roff, 25, was driving a 2009 Kia on Arthur Terrace in Hackettstown and crashed into a 2010 Dodge Ram parked on the side of the the road just after 4:20 a.m., police said.

Roff, of Mansfield Township, was uninjured in the crash, and a follow-up investigation determined that he was intoxicated, authorities said.

Roff was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to exhibit insurance card. He was released pending an appearance in court.

