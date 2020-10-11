Police: DUI Hackettstown Man With Cocaine Crashes, Parks Pickup In Middle Of The Street

A Hackettstown man was under the influence when he crashed into a utility pole and parked his damaged pickup truck in the middle of the road Saturday night, authorities said.

Scott E. Conner II, 22, was found in the driver’s seat of an orange Chevy pickup truck with a missing a tire and a damaged frame in the middle of Drakestown Road in Budd Lake shortly after 7:15 p.m., Mount Olive Township Police said.

While talking with Conner, officers “immediately” observed signs of intoxication, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Conner had struck a telephone pole in Hackettstown before driving to Drakestown Road and parking the damaged truck in the road, authorities said.

Conner was also found to be in possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, police said.

He was arrested and transported to headquarters, where he refused chemical breath testing, police said.

Conner was charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, under the influence of CDS, refusal to submit to breath testing, CDS in a motor vehicle and several other traffic infractions.

Conner was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

