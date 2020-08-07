Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Drugged, Drunken Morris County Driver Leaves Scene Of Readington Crash

Valerie Musson
Intersection of River Avenue and Route 202 in Readington Township
A Morris County driver was under the influence of both alcohol and narcotics when he left the scene of a Readington Township crash, authorities charged. 

Brian Chacko of Lake Hiawatha was involved in a crash near the intersection of River Ave and Route 202 in Readington Township around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, July 3, township police said in a release.

Police arrived at the scene and determined that Chacko was intoxicated, authorities said.

Chacko was arrested and charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, DWI, and under the influence of narcotics.

He was released to a sober adult pending a future court appearance.

