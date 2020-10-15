Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Driver Charged After Truck Hits Hackettstown Overpass, Overturns

Valerie Musson
The driver of a box truck was charged Wednesday after the vehicle struck a Hackettstown underpass, overturned and started leaking fluid, authorities said.
The driver of a box truck was charged Wednesday after his vehicle struck a Hackettstown underpass, overturned and started leaking diesel fluid, authorities said.

Steven Zemanek, 31, was heading south on Grand Avenue in the 2012 truck when he hit the underpass and overturned just before 2:15 p.m., Hackettstown police said.

Zemanek, of Succasunna, was able to get out of the truck, which was two feet and one inch taller than the height of the underpass, police said.

He suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene before being charged with careless driving and delaying traffic.

Grand Avenue was closed from College View Drive to Allen Road for about two hours, authorities said.

The Hackettstown Fire Department, Hackettstown First Aid & Rescue Squad, Bills Service Center, Hackettstown Department of Public Works, Warren County Hazmat Team and Mansfield Township Police also assisted at the scene.

