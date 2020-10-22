Police: Disgruntled Hackettstown Salon Worker Throws Maskless Tantrum Over Facebook Issue

A former Warren County salon employee returned to the workplace to throw a tantrum and scream at his former colleagues because of a Facebook issue -- all without wearing a face mask, authorities said.

Vincent J. Broska, 50, began lashing out at the employees at Cutting Crew on Route 57 in Hackettstown Wednesday, Sept. 16 due to an issue on social media, Mansfield Township Police said.

While there, Broska, of Hackettstown, coughed on a coworker's station without a mask and was screaming profanities at the other employees, officials said.

He left only to return later, swearing and screaming at other workers while he gathered his belongings, authorities said.

Broska was charged Sept. 30 with disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court.

