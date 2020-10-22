Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Feds: Second Reputed Mob Associate Admits Role In Jersey Shore Drug Operation
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Disgruntled Hackettstown Salon Worker Throws Maskless Tantrum Over Facebook Issue

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Cutting Crew on Route 57 in Hackettstown
Cutting Crew on Route 57 in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A former Warren County salon employee returned to the workplace to throw a tantrum and scream at his former colleagues because of a Facebook issue -- all without wearing a face mask, authorities said.

Vincent J. Broska, 50, began lashing out at the employees at Cutting Crew on Route 57 in Hackettstown Wednesday, Sept. 16 due to an issue on social media, Mansfield Township Police said.

While there, Broska, of Hackettstown, coughed on a coworker's station without a mask and was screaming profanities at the other employees, officials said.

He left only to return later, swearing and screaming at other workers while he gathered his belongings, authorities said.

Broska was charged Sept. 30 with disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.