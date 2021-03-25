Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Police: 2 Men Charged With DWI In Back-To-Back Hunterdon County Crashes

Valerie Musson
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

Two men face DWI charges after back-to-back crashes in Hunterdon County, police said.

Delbert Davis, 49, of Readington Township was charged with DWI, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after crashing his truck into a tree near 29 Holland Brook Rd. around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, local police said.

Less than two hours later, Brian Cromen, of Branchburg Township, was involved in an overturned vehicle crash near Rt. 523 and Willow Court, Readington Township police said.

Cromen, 44, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after the crash, authorities said.

He was later found at a home on School Road, where he was arrested and charged with DWI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

