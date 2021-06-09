Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
date 2021-06-09

PHOTOS: Early Morning Hunterdon County House Fire Doused With 'Aggressive Attack'

Valerie Musson
An “initial aggressive attack” helped fire crews from Milford and surrounding departments to quickly douse a blaze that tore through a Hunterdon County home early Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Milford Fire Company Station 92 via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Milford Fire Company Station 92 via Facebook

An “initial aggressive attack” helped fire crews from Milford and surrounding departments to quickly douse a blaze that tore through a Hunterdon County home Wednesday morning.

Milford Fire Company Station 92 arrived within minutes at the scene of the blaze on Mt. Pleasant Road in Holland Township around 6 a.m., the department said.

After placing two 1 3/4 inch lines into the Delta side and basement, the fire was quickly placed under control as a result of the “initial aggressive attack,” authorities said.

The Holland Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, Quakertown Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company, Pattenburg Fire Company, West Tanker Task Force and Milford Holland Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

“Great job by all companies involved!” the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

