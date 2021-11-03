Phillipsburg Man Nabbed In Armed Robbery At Lehigh Valley Motel

A man from Phillipsburg was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Lehigh Valley motel last month, authorities said.

Jermaine M. Floyd, 37, and another man are accused of holding a woman and her sister at gunpoint in a room at the Knights Inn on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, WMFZ reports.

Floyd fled with $700 and was identified via a Facebook photo from one of the victims, who said she’s known him for seven years, the report said.

It is not clear whether the other man has been identified, the outlet reports.

Floyd was charged Tuesday with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and theft.

He was released after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.