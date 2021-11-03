Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Phillipsburg Man Nabbed In Armed Robbery At Lehigh Valley Motel

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Knights Inn on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township
Knights Inn on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man from Phillipsburg was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Lehigh Valley motel last month, authorities said.

Jermaine M. Floyd, 37, and another man are accused of holding a woman and her sister at gunpoint in a room at the Knights Inn on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, WMFZ reports.

Floyd fled with $700 and was identified via a Facebook photo from one of the victims, who said she’s known him for seven years, the report said.

It is not clear whether the other man has been identified, the outlet reports.

Floyd was charged Tuesday with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and theft.

He was released after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.