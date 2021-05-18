Phillipsburg Man Accused Of Robbery, Carjacking Jailed In PA, Prosecutor Says

A Phillipsburg man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint earlier this month was arrested and jailed in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Dennie J. Vella, of Hudson Street, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and second-degree possession of a weapon following the May 11 incident near main St. in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Vella, 44, is accused of carjacking a woman who agreed to give him a ride to Wawa, LehighValleyLive reports.

The former Florida resident has a laundry list of prior criminal and drug charges, including cocaine possession in 2014, larceny in 2017 and several probation violations, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Vella’s first-degree charges are punishable by up to 20 years in state prison. His second-degree charge is punishable by up to 10 years.

Vella is being held at Northampton County Prison pending extradition to New Jersey, Pfeiffer said. His court date has not yet been scheduled.

The investigation was conducted by the Phillipsburg Police Department, The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, The New Jersey State Police and the United State Marshall’s Service and the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

