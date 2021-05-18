Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Phillipsburg Man Accused Of Robbery, Carjacking Jailed In PA, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dennie J. Vella, of Hudson Street, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and second-degree possession of a weapon following the May 11 incident near main St. in Phillipsburg, authorities said.
Dennie J. Vella, of Hudson Street, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and second-degree possession of a weapon following the May 11 incident near main St. in Phillipsburg, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office FL

A Phillipsburg man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint earlier this month was arrested and jailed in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Dennie J. Vella, of Hudson Street, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and second-degree possession of a weapon following the May 11 incident near main St. in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Vella, 44, is accused of carjacking a woman who agreed to give him a ride to Wawa, LehighValleyLive reports.

The former Florida resident has a laundry list of prior criminal and drug charges, including cocaine possession in 2014, larceny in 2017 and several probation violations, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Vella’s first-degree charges are punishable by up to 20 years in state prison. His second-degree charge is punishable by up to 10 years.

Vella is being held at Northampton County Prison pending extradition to New Jersey, Pfeiffer said. His court date has not yet been scheduled.

The investigation was conducted by the Phillipsburg Police Department, The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, The New Jersey State Police and the United State Marshall’s Service and the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.