PD: Warren County Hit-Run Driver With BAC 3 Times Legal Limit Flees Across Lawns

Valerie Musson
A Warren County man whose blood alcohol level (BAC) was three times the legal limit hit a parked car, fled the scene, drove across two lawns and hit a retaining wall over the weekend, authorities said.

Matthew Prendergast, 28, hit a vehicle parked on Flower Avenue in Washington Borough just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Lt. John Kaufmann said.

Prendergast, of Washington, then fled the scene before driving across two lawns and striking a retaining wall on Oakwood Terrace, where he was located by police, authorities said.

Prendergast, whose blood-alcohol content was tested at .24 percent, was arrested and charged with DWI, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive within marked lanes, authorities said.

He was released pending a mandatory court appearance.

