PD: Man Jailed For Grabbing Woman’s Throat, Repeatedly Hitting Face At Warren County Restaurant

A 55-year-old man was jailed after grabbing a woman by the throat and punching her in the face repeatedly at a Warren County restaurant, authorities said.

The man walked into an unspecified local restaurant and approached the victim, who was sitting with friends, before grabbing her by the throat and striking her face repeatedly around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, Mansfield Township police said.

The man, who police say had formerly been in a relationship with the victim, was later pulled over by officers in Newton and transported back to Mansfield.

His name was not immediately made public.

The man was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was being held in the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

