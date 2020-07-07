Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Passaic County Man Accused Of Performing Lewd Act In Car Parked On Warren County Street

Valerie Musson
Park Avenue in Washington
Park Avenue in Washington Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 25-year-old Passaic County man is facing charges after engaging in a lewd act in a vehicle in Washington, authorities said.

Police received a report of a man “committing a lewd act” in a silver vehicle on Park Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, Washington Township (Warren County) police said in a release.

An investigation identified the suspect as Guillermo Reyes, of Paterson, who was arrested June 19 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, lewdness and criminal sexual contact.

He was given a mandatory court date and released in accordance with bail reform.

