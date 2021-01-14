PA Woman Who Sped Away From Phillipsburg Traffic Stop In Rental Car Charged With Eluding

A PA woman accused of speeding away in a rental car during a Phillipsburg traffic stop turned herself in to police last week, authorities said.

Danielle Saunders, 28, was pulled over for several violations on Lincoln Road in Phillipsburg around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 23, Lopatcong Township Police said.

Saunders, who was driving a rental car during the stop, is accused of speeding away as officers approached.

Police then pursued Saunders for a short time but stopped for safety reasons, they said.

A follow-up investigation with the rental company led to eluding charges for the vehicle renter, determined to be Saunders’ mother, police said.

Saunders, of Easton, turned herself in at Lopatcong Police Headquarters on Jan. 5 and admitted that she was driving the car her mother had rented for her during the incident, authorities said.

Saunders was charged with eluding law enforcement as well as several traffic violations for driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and speeding.

Saunders was being held at the Warren County Jail pending a bail hearing in Warren County Superior Court.

