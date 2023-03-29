Overturned Tractor-Trailer On Route 78 Causes Delays, Detours: DEVELOPING

An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays on Route 78 westbound early Wednesday morning, developing reports say.

The vehicle overturned near exit 15 to Route 173 east between Clinton and Franklin Townships around 3:40 a.m., according to 511NJ:

All westbound lanes remained closed and detoured as of 7:25 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

