Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
One Hospitalized In Washington Township House Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township FD
Washington Township FD Photo Credit: Washington Township FD Facebook

One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation in a Washington Township fire Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 21 State St. shortly after 1 p.m., Lt. John Kaufmann told Daily Voice

All occupants were able to safely exit the home, which was smoking heavily, except for the one who was taken to St. Luke’s Warren for smoke inhalation, Kaufmann said.

Fire crews in Washington Borough, Franklin Township, Hackettstown and Hampton also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

