Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Beware Rampant Monkeypox Myths, Fear Mongering, Fake News, NJ Officials Warn
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police

Valerie Musson
Hope Volunteer Fire Department
Hope Volunteer Fire Department Photo Credit: Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire via Facebook

One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed.

Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

One person was taken to an area hospital for injury treatment, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

