One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police

One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed.

Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

One person was taken to an area hospital for injury treatment, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

