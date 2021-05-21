Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

NJ State Police: Easton Man, 66, Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash On Route 57 In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Intersection of Route 57 and Asbury Broadway Road in Franklin Township
Intersection of Route 57 and Asbury Broadway Road in Franklin Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One driver was hospitalized after three cars collided on Route 57 in Warren County Friday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection at Asbury Broadway Road in Franklin Township shortly before 6:30 a.m., NJSP spokesperson Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

One of the drivers — a 66-year-old Easton man — was taken to St. Luke’s for medical treatment, Goez said.

One lane remained partially closed as a result of a light pole that was hit and fell into the road during the crash, Goez said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.

