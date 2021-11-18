Contact Us
NJ Cold Case Victim Known As 'Tiger Lady' Identified As Missing Pennsylvania Teen

Nicole Acosta
Digital sketch of 'Tiger Lady.'
Digital sketch of 'Tiger Lady.' Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Authorities in New Jersey have identified the homicide victim of a 30-year-old cold case as a missing teen from Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The victim, who was found slain in Knowlton Township, NJ in October 1991, was identified as a missing 17-year-old girl from Coatesville (Chester County), according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.

The unnamed teen was given the nickname "Tiger Lady" because of a large tattoo of a Bengal tiger on her left calf, which investigators hoped would help them identify her quickly, according to New Jersey State Police.

She was found dumped near a rest area just off of Interstate 80 near milepost 0.6, state police said.

A major announcement in the case is expected on Friday.

