Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Newark Man Found With Nearly 300 Ecstasy, Oxycodone Pills, Loaded Handgun In Warren County Stop

Valerie Musson
A Newark man stopped for a violation in Warren County was found with nearly 300 ecstasy and Oxycodone pills as well as a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Kalif A. King-Williams, of South 12th Street, was stopped on Route 22 East near the Two Brothers Diner in Lopatcong around 4:15 p.m. on July 10, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Friday.

King-Williams, who had an active criminal warrant, was taken into police custody, where a search of his vehicle turned up 255 ecstasy pills, 43 Oxycodone pills, a loaded .40 caliber handgun and various drug paraphernalia, Pfeiffer said.

King-Williams was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of prohibited weapons/devices (large-capacity magazine), two counts of possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV drug (Oxycodone, ecstasy/MDMA), second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and several motor vehicle summonses, authorities said.

King-Williams was being held at the Warren County Jail before his first court appearance July 12. He was subsequently released on conditions with a following court date scheduled for August 27.

