Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Paramus Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Federal Judge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Multiple Firearms Found In Home Of PA Man Who Threatened To Kill NJ Coworkers

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Several firearms were found in the home of a 60-year-old man accused of making terroristic threats during an incident last week, authorities said.
Several firearms were found in the home of a 60-year-old man accused of making terroristic threats during an incident last week, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 60-year-old man who threatened to shoot and kill his eight coworkers in New Jersey because he didn't like the music they were playing had several firearms at his Pennsylvania home, authorities said Monday.

Two .22 caliber rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and a .38 caliber handgun were found during a search of Cosimino Bisanti Jr.’s home last Friday, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Bisanti, of Portland, PA, was accused last Wednesday of alarming his coworkers in Franklin Township by reading them a note he had written in the form of a newspaper article about fatally shooting eight employees and injured a ninth, authorities said.

Bisanti then continued coming to work “as if nothing had happened,” Pfeiffer said.

The threats were made because Bisanti was unsatisfied with the music being played, authorities said.

Bisanti was charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm, each punishable by up to five years in state prison.

Bisanti is being held in Northampton County, PA pending extradition to Warren County, Pfeiffer said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.