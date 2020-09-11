Motorcyclist Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 80 Crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries in a crash on Route 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon morning, state police said.

The rider of a Ducati motorcycle was traveling westbound in Allamuchy Township and ran off the left side of the road near milepost 21.8 just before 1:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The rider was ejected after hitting the metal guardrail and airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The westbound lanes were closed for about three hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.