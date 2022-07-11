Contact Us
Motorcyclist, 29, Airlifted After Crashing Into Route 80 Guardrail: State Police

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air 3
Atlantic Air 3 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance via Facebook

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted after crashing into a guardrail on Route 80, state police said.

The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Route 80 before veering off the road, overturning, and hitting a guardrail near milepost 5.6 in Knowlton around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The victim — a man from New York, NY — was flown to Pocono Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation.

