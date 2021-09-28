More Drug Charges For Paterson Man Nabbed With 1,000 Heroin Packets In Warren County

A Paterson man with a history of selling drugs was found with more than 1,000 packets of suspected heroin during a traffic stop in Warren County, authorities said.

Marquis L. Wedderburn, who previously faced drug charges for hiding from detectives who saw him toss 450 bags of heroin during a foot chase in Jan. 2019, was pulled over in Hackettstown Sept. 23 following a four-week investigation into the drug’s distribution, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release with police.

Wedderburn was taken into custody, where a search turned up more than 1,000 packets of suspected heroin, Pfeiffer said.

Wedderburn was charged with two counts each of second-degree distribution of heroin and second-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Wedderburn was being held at the Warren County Jail pending a Sept. 29 detention hearing.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown Police Department, Washington Township Police Department, Mansfield Township Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

