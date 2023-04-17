More Charges For Lehigh Valley Man Who Brought Girl To NJ For Sex: Authorities

A Lehigh Valley man charged with meeting up with a teen girl from Snapchat and sexually assaulting her in January 2022 is facing more offenses in a separate investigation, authorities said.

Garry N. Bunting, of the 900 block of Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, was charged on Monday, April 17 with second-degree attempted sexual assault, two counts of attempted child endangerment, and child endangerment, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Bunting, 31, was initially charged with human trafficking of a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses in January 2022 after he met up with a 16-year-old girl he talked to on Snapchat, took her from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and “engaged her in multiple sexual acts,” authorities allege.

During the investigation, detectives seized several electronics, including a cell phone belonging to a witness.

A search of the cell phone determined that Bunting had discussed having the desire to “engage two minor children, ages eleven and fifteen, in sexual activity,” Pfeiffer said.

“Specifically, the defendant asked to commit acts of sexual contact with the 11-year-old child and stated he would like to teach the 15-year-old child how to perform certain sexual acts,” the prosecutor added.

The 11-year-old girl told police that she had been exposed to sexual activities between Bunting and the witness “on occasion,” investigators said.

Bunting was being held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit and the Greenwich Township Police Department.

