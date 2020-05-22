Maryland Woman Drinking In Lopatcong Strip Mall Lot Busted With Unprescribed Xanax, Pot

A Maryland woman ticketed for drinking in her car in the parking lot of a Lopatcong Township strip mall was also found with unprescribed Xanax pills, authorities said.

Lopatcong police responded to a report of two people smoking marijuana in a vehicle at the Stryker’s Crossing strip mall on May 20 around 7:30 p.m., authorities said in a release.

The vehicle’s passenger, identified as Chemika T. Brown, 43, of Capital Heights, Maryland, had 13 Xanax pills which she did not have a prescription for, and approximately 20 grams of marijuana and three pipes, authorities said.

Brown was arrested and transported to Lopatcong Headquarters, where she was processed and charged with possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was also ticketed for consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, authorities said.

Brown was released on her own recognizance pending an appearance at Warren County Superior Court.

