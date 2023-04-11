Man Airlifted In Hunterdon County Industrial Accident

A man was flown to a nearby trauma center after an industrial accident in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, April 11, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to Toad Lane in East Amwell Township just after 9:15 a.m., the squad said.

Initial reports described a man pinned under a machine at 33 Toad Lane. The address appears on Google as the location for Rowe Electric.

Upon arrival, crews found that the man was no longer trapped but still required a medical helicopter due to serious injuries, FRFARS said.

The Amwell Valley Fire Company then set up a landing zone in a nearby field as crews began on-scene care.

The man was ultimately airlifted via NJSP NorthSTAR to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center - Helene Fuld in Trenton for further treatment.

The scene was clear in about an hour, the squad said.

Assisting agencies include the Hunterdon Medical Center mobile intensive care unit EMS-3 and the Amwell Valley Fire Company.

