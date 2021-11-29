Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Warren County, State Police Say

A man was hurt after accidentally shooting himself in Warren County Sunday afternoon, state police confirmed.

Officers responding to the shooting report on Route 46 near milepost 4.2 in Knowlton Township found a man in a Dodge Ram with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot around 3:25 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The man was identified as a 22-year-old from Bensalem, PA, according to WRNJ.

The incident remained under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.