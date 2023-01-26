Man, 33, Dies After Tree-Cutting Accident In Hunterdon County

A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after becoming trapped underneath a tree he was trying to cut down with a chainsaw, authorities in Hunterdon County confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to a home on McCann Mill Road in Tewksbury Township and found the man trapped under a tree around 9:10 a.m., Police Chief Timothy Barlow said in a press release.

A follow-up investigation found that the man had been trying to cut down the tree using a chainsaw.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. His identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Assisting agencies include the Tewksbury First Aid & Rescue Squad, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Paramedics from Hunterdon Medical Center, and the Pottersville Fire Company.

