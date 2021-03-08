Lehigh Valley Man Who Fled From Phillipsburg Police Found With More Than 100 Heroin Bags, Meth

A Lehigh Valley man who allegedly fled from officers on a dirt bike following a dispute in Phillipsburg was found with more than 100 bags of heroin and methamphetamine, authorities said.

Traci L. Walker, 36, fled from Phillipsburg police investigating a report of a dispute involving someone with a gun in a backpack near the 500 block of East Central Avenue in Alpha Borough around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Walker, of South 6th Street in Allentown, drove the dirt bike into a field off Natalie Drive before he was stopped by police who found 116 wax folds of suspected heroin and a bag of suspected methamphetamine, Pfeiffer said.

Walker was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin and methamphetamine) and eluding.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court appearance on August 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.