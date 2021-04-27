Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THEM? Police In Warren County Seek ID For Couple In Ongoing Investigation

Valerie Musson
The man and woman pictured above are wanted for questioning in connection to an unspecified incident, according to the Pohatcong Township Police Department. Photo Credit: Pohatcong Township Police via Facebook

Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ identities is asked to call Pohatcong Township Police at (908) 454-6121.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

