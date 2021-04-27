KNOW THEM? Police In Warren County Seek ID For Couple In Ongoing Investigation

Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

The man and woman pictured above are wanted for questioning in connection to an unspecified incident, according to the Pohatcong Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ identities is asked to call Pohatcong Township Police at (908) 454-6121.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.