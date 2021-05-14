Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
KNOW HIM? Phillipsburg Animal Control Seeks ID For Man Who Abandoned Cat Outside Gov. Building

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
The Phillipsburg Animal Control office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say abandoned a cat outside the city’s municipal building Thursday night.
The Phillipsburg Animal Control office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say abandoned a cat outside the city’s municipal building Thursday night. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Animal Control via Facebook

The Phillipsburg Animal Control office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say abandoned a cat outside the city’s municipal building Thursday night.

The man pictured above was caught on surveillance footage leaving the cat outside the municipal building just after 8:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the animal control office:

Anyone who knows the man’s identity or can provide other relevant details about this incident is asked to call the office at 610-721-0762. All reports can remain anonymous.

