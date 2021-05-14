KNOW HIM? Phillipsburg Animal Control Seeks ID For Man Who Abandoned Cat Outside Gov. Building

The Phillipsburg Animal Control office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say abandoned a cat outside the city’s municipal building Thursday night.

The man pictured above was caught on surveillance footage leaving the cat outside the municipal building just after 8:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the animal control office:

Animal Control is looking for information on a cat that was abandoned outside the municipal building by this gentleman... Posted by Phillipsburg Animal Control on Friday, May 14, 2021

Anyone who knows the man’s identity or can provide other relevant details about this incident is asked to call the office at 610-721-0762. All reports can remain anonymous.

