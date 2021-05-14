KNOW HIM? Phillipsburg Animal Control Seeks ID For Man Who Abandoned Cat Outside Gov. Building

The Phillipsburg Animal Control office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say abandoned a cat outside the city’s municipal building Thursday night.
The man pictured above was caught on surveillance footage leaving the cat outside the municipal building just after 8:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the animal control office:
Anyone who knows the man’s identity or can provide other relevant details about this incident is asked to call the office at 610-721-0762. All reports can remain anonymous.
